‘Disturbing’ edit of Donald Trump’s televised speech leaves nothing but hot air

US president Donald Trump’s televised address to his nation on Tuesday evening wasn’t taken very seriously by everybody.

One such person was journalist and Twitter user Parker Molloy, who edited out Mr Trump’s plea for funding for a border wall and left the address with literally nothing but hot air.

Hello. I edited this video, and my brain is broken. pic.twitter.com/rc7thKfHSx — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 9, 2019

The change leaves nothing but heavy breathing by Mr Trump from the gaps in his dialogue.

The “disturbing” edit was met with both mirth and fear by Twitter users.

I found this both hilarious and extremely disturbing. — CatBalue (@BalueCat) January 9, 2019

I am not a doctor but this video leads me to believe the President’s blood type is mayo. — Bed Head Redemption (@dropkick_murray) January 9, 2019

Interestingly, Ms Molloy was not the only person to come up with a novel take on the president’s address.

Fellow creatives Leon Ingram and Brendan Karet made breathy edits of their own.

I cut this together to sum up the border security speech made by @realDonaldTrump tonight. #donaldtrump #bordersecurity pic.twitter.com/O88UNh4chw — Leon Ingram (@MudflapOfficial) January 9, 2019

turn your headphones up pic.twitter.com/C2n3uncLsS — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) January 9, 2019

In Mr Trump’s original address he said security and humanitarian grounds were the reason he should be allowed the border wall funding.

The wall issue has caused an extended partial US government shutdown as Mr Trump has been at loggerheads with the newly dominant Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Mr Trump declared there is “a humanitarian crisis, a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul” on the US-Mexico border.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Mr Trump misrepresented the situation and “just used the backdrop of the Oval Office to manufacture a crisis”.

Press Association