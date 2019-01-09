News And Finally

Wednesday 9 January 2019

‘Disturbing’ edit of Donald Trump’s televised speech leaves nothing but hot air

The president’s heavy breathing inspired a number of creatives.

US president Donald Trump addressing the nation (Carlos Barria/AP)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

US president Donald Trump’s televised address to his nation on Tuesday evening wasn’t taken very seriously by everybody.

One such person was journalist and Twitter user Parker Molloy, who edited out Mr Trump’s plea for funding for a border wall and left the address with literally nothing but hot air.

The change leaves nothing but heavy breathing by Mr Trump from the gaps in his dialogue.

The “disturbing” edit was met with both mirth and fear by Twitter users.

Interestingly, Ms Molloy was not the only person to come up with a novel take on the president’s address.

Fellow creatives Leon Ingram and Brendan Karet made breathy edits of their own.

In Mr Trump’s original address he said security and humanitarian grounds were the reason he should be allowed the border wall funding.

The wall issue has caused an extended partial US government shutdown as Mr Trump has been at loggerheads with the newly dominant Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Mr Trump declared there is “a humanitarian crisis, a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul” on the US-Mexico border.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Mr Trump misrepresented the situation and “just used the backdrop of the Oval Office to manufacture a crisis”.

Press Association

