News And Finally

Saturday 19 October 2019

Disposable coffee cup snatched out of Prime Minister’s hands by aide

Channel 4 News cameraman Neil Corbett filmed the moment Boris Johnson was given the cup by an aide, only for a second aide to take the drink away.

By Megan Baynes, PA

The Prime Minister had a disposable coffee cup snatched away from him as he arrived for day three of the Conservative party conference.

Channel 4 News cameraman Neil Corbett filmed the moment Boris Johnson was given the cup by an aide, only for a second aide to take the drink away moments later.

The second aide said: “No disposable cups” as she removed the drink from the Prime Minister’s hands.

Mr Johnson later tweeted a picture of himself, holding a ceramic cup, and said: “I got my coffee in the end.”

PA Media

