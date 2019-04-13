Discovery of sex toy raises eyebrows at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s fortuitous victory over West Ham on Saturday was attended by an unlikely lucky charm.

A search of the stands next to the home team dugout in Old Trafford by Press Association Sport Chief Football Writer Simon Peach after the match revealed that a sex toy was in attendance.

Didn’t expect to see this by the Old Trafford dugout. So. Many. Questions. pic.twitter.com/fIlbaxwaxu — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) April 13, 2019

Whether or not the adult member of the crowd inspired the Red Devils to their 2-1 triumph, it has proved a hit on Twitter, where there has been much speculation about how it came to be there.

One West Ham fan said such objects are relatively typical at the club’s matches.

That is very much standard for a West Ham away day. Someone always brings one and lobs it. Impressed it made it that far though. — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) April 13, 2019

