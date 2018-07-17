An author has shared her childhood test scores in a bid to show exams are not the sole indicator of ability.

An author has shared her childhood test scores in a bid to show exams are not the sole indicator of ability.

Didn’t get the grades you wanted? This author’s tweet will show you not to give up

Alexandra Penfold, whose sixth book has just been published in the US, was at her parents last weekend when she came across a folder of her school work and achievements.

“As I was leafing through the pile I came across my 4th grade self-evaluation which was mostly about how much I liked school, how much I loved reading and writing and how I wanted to be an author,” Penfold told the Press Association.

“Moments later I uncovered the score report for my 4th grade standardised test which said I was ‘minimally proficient in writing’. That brief, dismal pronouncement about my writing ability made me laugh.”

This weekend I sorted through some papers my mom saved from my childhood. The top one is my 4th grade self evaluation. The bottom, my 4th grade state test score. Random House published my 6th book last week. #MoreThanATest pic.twitter.com/kzHFId258x — Alexandra Penfold (@AgentPenfold) July 16, 2018

Penfold, who the evening before had signed copies of her new book All Are Welcome in her hometown, was inspired to post the test results on Twitter.

She posted the results alongside an excerpt from her fourth grade (ages 9-10) self-evaluation, in which the girl Penfold wrote: “I love to write and I hope to become an author someday”.

Penfold has been passionate about reading and writing from an early age.

“My first story, at age five, was a gripping saga about the time our dining room table was delivered, called Today Our Table is Coming.” Later she had a poem published in a student anthology.

After graduating from the Gallatin School of Individualised Study at New York University, Penfold interned at publishing house Simon & Schuster, later securing a job in the children’s publishing department.

While there she collaborated with a colleague to write a recipe book based on food trucks around New York City, and later penned a number of children’s books.

Penfold’s tweet spoke to many of her Twitter followers, who shared and replied to her tweet with supportive messages.

Standardized tests cannot measure passion, creativity, resilience, perseverance, or grit. Students are so much more than a test score. Let’s never let one test define a student or predict their future. https://t.co/liDx91uhT7 — Ms. Kimiko Shibata 🇨🇦 (@ESL_fairy) July 17, 2018

Identifying as a writer is more important than a test score.

I always told my students that to be a writer all they needed to do was WRITE. #literacy #literacies #engchat https://t.co/MvaklAQcrm — Sarah Galvin (@_sgalvin_) July 17, 2018

Way to live into your dream Alexandra. Test scores are only one data point in life, but often over-valued. I am showing this to my high school age daughters. Thank you for sharing. https://t.co/69gZghOgrJ — Angela Schoeneck (@ASchoeneck) July 17, 2018

“I’ve been astounded to see the positive reactions to the tweet,” said Penfold.

“It’s really heartening to see all the teachers and parents out there who are shaping young minds and directing them towards a growth mindset.”

Press Association