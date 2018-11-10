Did Stoffel Vandoorne’s McLaren hit a bird during F1 qualifying?

McLaren were faced with an unusual problem during free practice at the Brazilian Grand Prix after one of their drivers had a run-in with a bird.

Stoffel Vandoorne was taking part in FP3 at Interlagos when he told his team: “I’m not sure if I hit a bird.”

Vandoorne wasn’t sure – see if you can make out what happened.

“OK copy, will check,” the team responded. “We think we missed. We think we missed the bird, should be OK, no concern.”

But while the wing of the car appeared undamaged, others expressed concern over the well-being of the bird itself.

I think he hit it... — Fabián GP (@Fabi_Photos) November 10, 2018

Not so sure about the bird though — Mad Pauly 🐉 (@madpauly) November 10, 2018

Whether car and beast made impact remains unclear, but what we do know is that Vandoorne will start the race from the back of the track after qualifying bottom of the pack.

Both cars return to the garage as our #BrazilGP qualifying session comes to an end. Fernando finishes P18, Stoffel P20. pic.twitter.com/YMnqCl4GTv — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 10, 2018

Fingers crossed our feathered friend is OK.

Press Association