Did LeBron James just sell the most outrageous dummy of the NBA season?

Independent.ie

At this stage in his career, nobody should be surprised at the talent LeBron James exhibits on the basketball court, yet it is testament to his brilliance that everyone still is.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/did-lebron-james-just-sell-the-most-outrageous-dummy-of-the-nba-season-36697159.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36697155.ece/18f90/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_4a781e4e-dfdc-4f21-8ea5-13918f3c5db6_1