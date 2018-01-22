News And Finally

Tuesday 23 January 2018

Did Kevin De Bruyne steal the Sanchez/Mkhitaryan thunder from Arsenal and United?

Three big announcements all at once.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne
By Max McLean

It’s been the transfer saga of the winter window, as first Manchester City looked likely to sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, before Manchester United swooped for the Chilean.

Now, in a swap deal seeing United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan going to Arsenal, the deal has finally been completed.

The Old Trafford side announced the news with this elaborate video.

Meanwhile, Arsenal went for a more understated series of tweets.

What nobody saw coming was Manchester City getting in on the announcement action with some news of their own.

Belgian midfield magician Kevin De Bruyne has signed a new contract with Pep Guardiola’s team, which is pretty big news for City fans.

De Bruyne has made something of a name for himself in the Premier League, known for his ability to thread passes through the eye of a needle.

Did the City announcement steal any limelight from United and Arsenal’s big news?

It’s certainly notable to see one of the world’s best footballers committing his future to the Premier League.

And while some enjoyed the timing…

… others weren’t so keen.

Whether or not the timing was deliberate, United and Arsenal fans – and players – mostly focused their attention in the direction of their own news.

The question is, who got the better deal? Arsenal, United… or City?

