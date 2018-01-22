It’s been the transfer saga of the winter window, as first Manchester City looked likely to sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, before Manchester United swooped for the Chilean.

Did Kevin De Bruyne steal the Sanchez/Mkhitaryan thunder from Arsenal and United?

Now, in a swap deal seeing United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan going to Arsenal, the deal has finally been completed.

The Old Trafford side announced the news with this elaborate video. 🎹 Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seats. Introducing #Alexis7…#GGMU #MUFC @Alexis_Sanchez pic.twitter.com/t9RIIx4mE4 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 22, 2018 Meanwhile, Arsenal went for a more understated series of tweets.

Love that, @HenrikhMkh - we're delighted to have you here 🔴 pic.twitter.com/PDABMfhsNx — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 22, 2018 What nobody saw coming was Manchester City getting in on the announcement action with some news of their own. GET EXCITED! 😝@DeBruyneKev has today signed a new contract at the Club!



INFO ▶️ https://t.co/NGc7Vqh62x #mancity pic.twitter.com/bj1YuseMgG — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 22, 2018 Belgian midfield magician Kevin De Bruyne has signed a new contract with Pep Guardiola’s team, which is pretty big news for City fans.

Here to win titles! #KDB2023 pic.twitter.com/P6iRaAz2fz — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) January 22, 2018 De Bruyne has made something of a name for himself in the Premier League, known for his ability to thread passes through the eye of a needle. 37 - Since making his Premier League debut for @ManCity in September 2015, Kevin De Bruyne has provided more assists than any other player in the big five European leagues (37). Penned. pic.twitter.com/e1VBiYvGX0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2018 Kevin De Bruyne: Has made more key passes (73) than any other player in Europe’s top 5 leagues this season https://t.co/0MyYHMu8hd — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 22, 2018 Did the City announcement steal any limelight from United and Arsenal’s big news?

Surely a coincidence that City pushed out the De Bruyne news at the same time as Sanchez was unveiled at United? — John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) January 22, 2018 It’s certainly notable to see one of the world’s best footballers committing his future to the Premier League. In its way, this is every bit as big as Sanchez signing for United. De Bruyne player of the season so far. https://t.co/Pr1a8f5q8I — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) January 22, 2018 Sanchez confirmed at the same time as De Bruyne’s new contract.

Two of the best players in Europe tied down to Manchester — James Robson (@JamesRobsonMEN) January 22, 2018 And while some enjoyed the timing…

City announce De Bruyne contract at the same time as Alexis and Mkhitaryan signings. Savage. — 🅱️ (@ThatchersElbow) January 22, 2018 … others weren’t so keen.

I find it very sad that city announced De Bruyne's contract extension the same time we announced Sanchez. Didn't remotely work, shows how small they actually are.. — jai (@jaiutd) January 22, 2018 Whether or not the timing was deliberate, United and Arsenal fans – and players – mostly focused their attention in the direction of their own news.

Press Association