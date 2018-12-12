Most of the time it’s the goals that command the headlines, but this week it seems saves are the talking point of choice.

Did Ederson just blow Alisson’s Champions League save out of the water?

Liverpool’s expensive new signing Alisson Becker kicked things off with a fine save to keep Liverpool in the Champions League against Napoli, at a time when an equaliser could have knocked them out.

WHAT. A. SAVE! 😳👏



Alisson makes a HUGE save to deny Napoli in stoppage time!



Virgil van Dijk's reaction says it all 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IL5RlniPvM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 11, 2018

Alisson’s effort was lauded, but among football fans it greatly divided opinion.

Now that everyone's got the result they wanted, can we agree that that Alisson save was basically straight at him? — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) December 11, 2018

All the fans of other clubs talking about Alisson’s save. Try watching Mignolet for 5 years and your own goal keeper effectively throw the ball into his own net in a Champions League final. pic.twitter.com/7Ibx8vbGix — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) December 11, 2018

Not his most difficult save but hugely important block from Alisson. The £60 million bargain. — David Preece (@davidpreece12) December 11, 2018

Regardless, it definitely helped Jurgen Klopp’s team reach the last 16 of the competition – but was it even the best save of the week?

Alisson’s compatriot and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson might have something to say about that, after he kept the scores level against Hoffenheim with a sumptuous fingertip save.

This save from Ederson 👏👏👏



The best from the Champions League this week? 👀 pic.twitter.com/OWsyKGVUlG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 12, 2018

Good effort from Kramaric. Looked like it was curling in. Top save by Ederson — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) December 12, 2018

Ederson with fingertip save of the year. #MCIHOF — Rick (@RickSims420) December 12, 2018

City went on to win 2-1 and finish top of their group, but which Brazilian’s save was better?

Now thats a save, ya'll should talk about. #ederson — Furkan (@viscatrabzoon) December 12, 2018

Enjoy the limelight while it lasts, goalies.

Press Association