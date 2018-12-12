News And Finally

Wednesday 12 December 2018

Did Ederson just blow Alisson’s Champions League save out of the water?

The two Brazilian goalkeepers have both made sensational saves in Europe this week.

Manchester City’s Ederson (Mike Egerton/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Most of the time it’s the goals that command the headlines, but this week it seems saves are the talking point of choice.

Liverpool’s expensive new signing Alisson Becker kicked things off with a fine save to keep Liverpool in the Champions League against Napoli, at a time when an equaliser could have knocked them out.

Alisson’s effort was lauded, but among football fans it greatly divided opinion.

Regardless, it definitely helped Jurgen Klopp’s team reach the last 16 of the competition – but was it even the best save of the week?

Alisson’s compatriot and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson might have something to say about that, after he kept the scores level against Hoffenheim with a sumptuous fingertip save.

City went on to win 2-1 and finish top of their group, but which Brazilian’s save was better?

Enjoy the limelight while it lasts, goalies.

