News And Finally

Friday 26 October 2018

Dictionary showcases tool for people to find out words added in their birth year

Seeing the words added to the dictionary in your birth year is like stepping back in time.

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Language and culture evolves extremely quickly, meaning that when you were born, dozens of brand-new words were created too.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary showcased all of these new phrases with a tool that allows people to find out words added to the dictionary in their birth year, asking for people to reveal their own personalised words on Twitter.

The website works by showing users which words were added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary going back to before the 12th century; for example, the word Instagram was added in 2010.

People immediately began using the tool to find out snippets of cultural history from their birth years, and some are a hilarious blast from the past.

1. The words added can say a lot about you as a person…

2. Which might be a bad thing.

3. Some wonderful words were created in the 1970s.

4. Can you guess which year these words come from?

5. 1994 was where it was all happening.

6. These words from almost 70 years ago.

7. Which decade do you think these words come from?

8. 1957 was a psychedelic year.

9. Tech words came into their own in the early 1980s.

10. Lastly, this person was very happy with their result.

