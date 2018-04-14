News And Finally

Sunday 15 April 2018

Despite horror week City are on course to become record-breaking champions in more ways than one

It’s been a bad week for the champions in waiting, but they reminded everyone how good they were against Tottenham.

Manchester City footballers celebrate a goal against Tottenham Hotspur
By Max McLean, Press Association

Despite a week in which they missed the chance to win the league against Manchester United, and were knocked out of the Champions League by Liverpool, Manchester City are again on course for the greatest Premier League season of all time.

Well, according to the record books at least. City’s 3-1 win at Tottenham reminded the football world of what the champions in waiting were capable of, as well as keeping their hopes of breaking records alive.

Pep Guardiola’s team could win the league before playing again if United lose to West Brom, but when they do lift the title at the end of the season, just how many records will they hold?

With five games to go the points record (95, Chelsea 2004/05) wins record (30, Chelsea 2016/17) and goals scored record (103, Chelsea 2009/10) are all up for grabs.

And with Swansea (h), West Ham (a), Huddersfield (h), Brighton (h) and Southampton (a) to come, they might fancy their chances.

The result was also a timely reminder of just how dominant City have been, beating a talented Spurs side away from home after a week of disappointment.

With a Premier League/League Cup double, as well as several potential records, where does this City team sit in the list of great Premier League sides?

