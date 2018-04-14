Despite horror week City are on course to become record-breaking champions in more ways than one

Despite a week in which they missed the chance to win the league against Manchester United, and were knocked out of the Champions League by Liverpool, Manchester City are again on course for the greatest Premier League season of all time.

