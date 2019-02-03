Derby County wish fellow Rams good luck in Super Bowl LIII

Derby County players and staff have donned American football uniforms and armour to wish their fellow Rams good luck for Super Bowl LIII.

Manager and former England star Frank Lampard appeared in a video posted to Derby’s official Twitter account with his old team-mate Ashley Cole as Los Angeles Rams prepare to take on the New England Patriots.

“From everyone here at Derby County, we’d like to wish the LA Rams good luck this weekend in Super Bowl 53,” says Lampard.

Midfielder Harry Wilson, defender Richard Keogh and the former England and Chelsea player Ashley Cole also get out the jerseys and shoulder pads to appear in the video.

The 38-year-old Cole joined Derby on January 21 after three years at US club LA Galaxy, before which he spent eight years playing with Lampard at Chelsea.

It's competition time... 🙌



Retweet this tweet and you could win an @NFL ball signed by Frank Lampard and @TheRealAC3! #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/KUk95e4ive — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) February 3, 2019

The LA Rams and New England Patriots will kick off in Atlanta, Georgia, at 11:30pm on Sunday night.

