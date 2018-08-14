Dele Alli is famed for his goal celebrations, with the flossing dance move chief among them, but his latest effort has baffled even his teammates.

Dele Alli’s new goal celebration is confusing everyone including his teammates

The 22-year-old midfielder put Tottenham 2-1 in front against Newcastle on the opening Saturday of the Premier League season, and celebrated the effort like this.

At first glance it seems a simple enough celebration, but it soon transpired to be far more difficult. Furthermore, nobody seems to know what inspired it.

Alli took to Instagram Stories to demonstrate just how he did it, but his colleagues struggled to replicate it.

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou gave it a try, as did Fernando Llorente, but even in the presence of the England midfielder they couldn’t come close.

Tottenham footballers attempt to recreate Dele Alli's celebration

Luckily for them, they weren’t the only ones.

I hear part of the reason for the stadium delay is because the construction team have wasted the last three days trying to work out how to do Dele Alli’s weird hand celebration thing. — James Harris (@JamesCHarris97) August 14, 2018

Been trying the @dele_official celebration for the past 15 minutes and I just don’t get it........ — tom mcintyre (@Tom5Mc) August 13, 2018

Just me who’s attempted the Dele Alli celebration for a total of about 10 hours this week — Elliot Andrew (@elliotandrew17) August 14, 2018

Give it until the end of the season, we’ll all have mastered it. Whatever it is.

