Tuesday 14 August 2018

Dele Alli’s new goal celebration is confusing everyone including his teammates

How is he getting his thumb in that position?!

Dele Alli demonstrates how to do his new celebration on Instagram (dele/Instagram)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Dele Alli is famed for his goal celebrations, with the flossing dance move chief among them, but his latest effort has baffled even his teammates.

The 22-year-old midfielder put Tottenham 2-1 in front against Newcastle on the opening Saturday of the Premier League season, and celebrated the effort like this.

At first glance it seems a simple enough celebration, but it soon transpired to be far more difficult. Furthermore, nobody seems to know what inspired it.

Alli took to Instagram Stories to demonstrate just how he did it, but his colleagues struggled to replicate it.

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou gave it a try, as did Fernando Llorente, but even in the presence of the England midfielder they couldn’t come close.

ipanews_a63430da-c5c6-4299-841c-765b06d8a243_embedded1074852
Tottenham footballers attempt to recreate Dele Alli’s celebration – (dele/Instagram)

Luckily for them, they weren’t the only ones.

Give it until the end of the season, we’ll all have mastered it. Whatever it is.

Press Association

