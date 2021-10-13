| 11.1°C Dublin

Deer named Neil welcomed to Newquay Zoo

The Philippine spotted deer is among the most endangered deer species in the world.

Philippine spotted deer (Newquay Zoo) Expand

Philippine spotted deer (Newquay Zoo)

By Emily Chudy, PA

One of the world’s most endangered deer species has been welcomed to Newquay Zoo in Cornwall.

A male Philippine spotted deer named Neil has been brought to the zoo to join its existing female, Belle, in the hopes that the two will breed, further growing the threatened species.

A spokeswoman for the zoo said Neil “seems to be settling in well and has made an immediate bond with female Belle”.

“Newquay Zoo has been very successful with this species in the past so there is hope that there will be fawns in the pair’s future,” she added.

Also known as Alfred’s deer, Philippine spotted deer are native to the Visayan Islands of Panay and Negros in the Philippines, and are threatened by habitat destruction and poaching.

