Decision pending – Cricket fan proposes as England battle Pakistan

The duo formed a perfect partnership.

England&rsquo;s Dawid Malan is dismissed during the Twenty20 International match at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday July 20, 2021. Expand

By Max McLean, PA

England and Pakistan were not the only ones forming partnerships at Emirates Old Trafford on Tuesday, with one fan successfully proposing to his partner.

The big moment came with Pakistan batting first in the third and deciding Twenty20 match between the sides in Lancashire, with the series level at 1-1.

“Oh, there’s a proposal in the crowd,” announced the commentator.

Whoever was in charge of the television graphics played along with a “decision pending” banner, before announcing “she said yes!”

“That’s the biggest cheer of the day,” said the commentator.

Important pairings followed on the pitch for England, who chased down the target of 155 with just two balls remaining to clinch a series victory.

Despite losing three batsmen in five balls towards the end, the home side won the series decider with three wickets to spare.

