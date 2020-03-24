David Walliams to release 30 free audio stories for children

David Walliams is releasing a series of 30 daily audio stories for children to listen to for free.

The TV star and children’s author announced on Twitter he would be releasing an audio version of one of his World’s Worst Children stories at 11am each day for the next 30 days to help keep children home from school entertained.

He tweeted on Monday: “Those stuck at home with their kids may be able to relate to ‘The World’s Worst Children’.

“I’ll be releasing an audio story every day for the next 30 days for free. First up is The Terrible Triplets!”

Walliams has released three volumes of the World’s Worst Children, which feature short stories about badly behaved youngsters.

On Tuesday he released an audio version of another story, Spoiled Brad.

The stories are being posted via the SoundCloud channel of publisher HarperCollins, with links posted by Walliams on social media.

The majority of children are currently home from school due to measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

With children unable to leave their homes over lockdown measures, many parents are looking for ways to keep them occupied.

Little Britain star Walliams has produced a host of children’s books including The Boy in the Dress, The Beast of Buckingham Palace and another book of short stories, the World’s Worst Teachers.

PA Media