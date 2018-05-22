Football fans love anybody who produces reliable scoops and information on their club, and that’s why Arsenal fans can’t get enough of David Ornstein.

Football fans love anybody who produces reliable scoops and information on their club, and that’s why Arsenal fans can’t get enough of David Ornstein.

David Ornstein is the king of Arsenal Twitter again, according to these memes

The BBC journalist is regularly the first person on the scene when it comes to Gunners news, having broken the story that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was to join in January.

And with Arsenal getting ready to appoint a new manager ahead of the 2018 World Cup, Ornstein once again came through with shock news that former Paris St-Germain boss Unai Emery is about to take charge. BREAKING: Arsenal to appoint Unai Emery as new manager. Thorough process produced 46yo Spaniard as unanimous choice. Available after leaving #PSG (1 Lg1 title, 4 cups), previously Sevilla (3 EL wins), not fluent English. Announcement + press conference likely later this week #AFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) May 21, 2018 And while not everybody was happy about Emery’s apparent appointment, there could be no doubting that Ornstein had once again come up with the goods.

pic.twitter.com/yO9jriv3ea — Ryan McDonald (@ryan_mcdona1d) May 21, 2018 This one apparently took about two hours to complete. pic.twitter.com/ijbOhALTYH — Bootifulgame (@bootifulgame) May 21, 2018 Others used the memes to joke about Ornstein beating others to the news, with Daily Mirror football writer John Cross coming in for the meme treatment, as well as Sky Sports.

