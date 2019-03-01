David Hasselhoff lends support to Wales’ Six Nations rugby hopes from LA mansion

David Hasselhoff has voiced his support for Wales’ Grand Slam hopes at the Six Nations ahead of the country’s match against Scotland on Saturday.

David Hasselhoff has voiced his support for Wales’ Grand Slam hopes at the Six Nations ahead of the country’s match against Scotland on Saturday.

The Hoff, whose wife Hayley Roberts was born and raised in Wales, urged his social media followers to harness the power of positive thinking in a video posted to his Twitter account on St David’s Day on Friday.

Speaking from the side of the swimming pool at his Los Angeles mansion, and sporting a full Wales rugby kit, the former Baywatch star said: “Hi, it’s David Hasselhoff.

“Back in 2012 Wales won the Grand Slam. Now, we got two games to go. Scotland and Ireland. Then they’re going to win the grand slam again.

“But I want you all, everybody in Wales and everybody behind Wales, to think about beating Scotland. Put that in your mind first.

“And then we’re going to Ireland. Cymru am byth!”

The 66-year-old married his wife, who is 28 years his junior, in June 2018 and has been spotted at a number of Wales games in the past.

Wales are the only unbeaten side left in the Six Nations Championship with two games to play after beating France, Italy and England.

Press Association