Tuesday 20 February 2018

David Davis says post-Brexit Britain won’t be a ‘Mad Max dystopia’ and the jokes are flying

The Brexit Secretary referenced the popular action film during a speech in Vienna.

David Davis has been speaking to business leaders in Vienna (Victoria Jones and Yui Mok/PA)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Referencing the popular action film Mad Max, Davis said fears about a “race to the bottom” in workers’ rights and environmental standards are “based on nothing”.

In the latest of a series of speeches the UK Government is calling “the road to Brexit”, he argued for close co-operation between the UK and the EU on regulations and standards.

Of course, social media users paid no attention to the finer details of the speech, instead rushing to make fun of the reference to Mad Max.

Many said that it would never happen, as Britain doesn’t have the weather for it.

Some pointed out that the apocalypse was already here…

While others questioned the finer details of the Mad Max dystopia.

And, of course, there’s the fact that a sillier apocalypse is really more Britain’s style.

Charlize Theron Film GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

