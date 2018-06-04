News And Finally

Monday 4 June 2018

Daughter teaches her mum how to recreate her hilarious and confusing viral video

When Janaya Underwood’s mum saw the hilarious video her daughter made she knew she had to try it for herself.

The original video by Janaya has over 125,000 retweets (Jaylynn Malone and Janaya Underwood)
The original video by Janaya has over 125,000 retweets (Jaylynn Malone and Janaya Underwood)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Sometimes an optical illusion just leaves you stumped, and you’ll stop at nothing to get to the bottom of it.

Jaylynn Malone from Katy, Texas, posted a hilarious video of her sister Janaya Underwood doing a trick that defies physics, when her mother decided she was determined to recreate it herself.

The original video by Janaya has over 125,000 retweets, and shows her scooting along the floor so quickly it’s impossible to work out.

Janaya then decided to show her mum, Monique Underwood, how the trick was done…

And it turned out pretty well.

So how was it done?

Well, the person pushes themselves away from the bath with their feet… then simply puts the video in reverse.

Twitter users loved the hilarious optical illusion, and some even pledged to try the trick out for themselves.

Alice Foulcher Wow GIF by The Orchard Films - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News