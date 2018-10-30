Remarkable dashcam footage shows the moment a school bus was washed away by powerful flooding in the US.

Dashcam footage shows moment school bus is swept away by flooding

The driver ignored a barricade blocking a flooded road in Austin, Texas, and was swept along by the current.

The bus ended up stranded among some trees, where the driver and one child were rescued.

The driver was arrested for endangering a child and failing to obey warning signs, and is no longer employed by the company.

Leander Police released the footage to warn people against ignoring warning signs.

“TURN AROUND – DON’T DROWN is not just a catchy phrase,” they wrote in a Facebook post. “But potentially a life-saving reminder.”

Press Association