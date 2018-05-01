Dashcam footage shows close encounter between police car and cow

A Harris County deputy was patrolling the roads when he stopped to assist motorists involved in an apparent traffic accident. Footage shows a cow then running towards the police vehicle.

The cow was seen charging at the deputies, who quickly moved out of the way to avoid the animal before it ran away.

During the regular 8 hour shift we encounter the good, the bad, and the big. We can handle criminals with no problem,... Posted by Harris County Constable Pct. 3 - Constable Sherman Eagleton on Friday, April 27, 2018

The footage now has 21,000 views on the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton Facebook page.