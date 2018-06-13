Daredevil raccoon on top of the world after climbing feat

Onlookers and reporters tracking the woodland creature’s progress as it climbed the UBS Tower in St Paul breathed a sigh of relief.

Hey guys! I'm just hanging out up here. No need to worry! The view is nice!👌😎#mprraccoon — MPRraccoon (@MnPRraccoon) June 12, 2018

St Paul Animal Control had placed a trap and some cat food on the roof, hoping to bring the raccoon down safely.

Nearby Minnesota Public Radio branded the raccoon with the hashtag #mprraccoon.