Danish candidate bids for election on porn website

While most of the candidates for Denmark’s general election are making good use of the internet, posting their promises on websites and social media, one has gone a step further.

Joachim B. Olsen, an Olympic shot put silver medallist who has been a member of the centre-right Liberal Alliance in the Folketing since 2011, placed a promotion bearing the party logo and encouraging people to vote for him on one of the world’s most popular adult websites, Pornhub.

Joachim B. Olsen admitted: “Yes, it’s me on Pornhub”. (Facebook/Joachim B. Olsen)

On his official Facebook profile, Olsen confirmed he was responsible for the advert, saying: “Yes, it’s me on Pornhub.”

Olsen told Denmark’s BT newspaper Sunday that “election campaigns are serious … but there must also be some humour”.

The June 5 elections are being held on schedule at the end of the parliament’s four-year term.

