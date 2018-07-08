Dancing Hermione returned to light up London Pride

You may recall a few months ago seeing a girl dressed as a very famous witch showing off some truly spectacular dance moves.

Well, that was Dancing Hermione, and now the viral sensation has returned – at London Pride no less.

More than a million people turned out on the streets of Britain’s capital to celebrate the LGBT community, including Kelsey Ellison, aka the boogying Harry Potter character seen above.

According to Hannah Snow, her friend who took the video, plenty of Pride attendees recognised her too.

“Kelsey got lots of people coming up to her and asking for a photo,” she told the Press Association. “She had people pointing and screaming, ‘It’s Hermione’ in the middle of the street and lots of people telling her she was awesome and to keep dancing.”

SHE BACK — dodie (@doddleoddle) July 7, 2018

Omg! Let her live y’all! Up over here casting spells for the vogue gods! @RuPaul should be ecstatically proud👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/zxxzsJDzXM — YAMAfromKLēēN (@KLeeN_ent) July 7, 2018

Back in May, Kelsey went viral when millions watched this video of her magical dancing online.

She took to Twitter herself to explain her reappearance as Hermione at London Pride.

Why did I go to pride as Hermione?

✨People asked

✨I’m bisexual

✨The dance style is voguing, which is celebrated in gay culture & was created by black gay men

✨Hermione imo is a character who would support and stand up for LGBTQ+ rights

✨I don’t take myself seriously — Kelsey Ellison⚡️ (@KelseyEllison) July 8, 2018

London pride was incredible today (I got changed into dancing Hermione 😂)

I’m just so thankful and grateful I live in a country where we can be proud a celebrate who we are.

Also thank you to the Black gay ballroom scene for inspiring me to vogue like no ones watching ✨ pic.twitter.com/h6am7gbcu1 — Kelsey Ellison⚡️ (@KelseyEllison) July 7, 2018

A viral sensation truly in keeping with the spirit of Pride.

As well as being a Harry Potter fanatic, Kelsey is a YouTuber, so if you’d like to keep up to date with what she’s up to, check out her channel here.

Press Association