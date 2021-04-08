Dance and cartwheel from Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher enliven UCL coverage

Micah Richards brought out a double cartwheel live on TV as his football punditry reached new levels of enthusiasm.

In a lively section of US broadcaster CBS’s Champions League coverage, the former England defender shared some dance tips with fellow pundit Jamie Carragher before showing off his gymnastic prowess on the studio floor.

Not one but TWO cartwheels?!



Is there anything @Carra23 can't convince @MicahRichards to do? 😂 pic.twitter.com/LxhPw0Kgfw — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 7, 2021

A video of the incident tweeted by the broadcaster on Wednesday night had been viewed more than 1.5 million times by Thursday lunchtime.

It begins with Richards and Carragher recreating a clip of the former Manchester City man dancing alongside teammate Ishmael Miller.

With the pair dissolving in laughter, Carragher described his own efforts at the moves as “leccy legs”.

Iconic. 🕺😂 pic.twitter.com/YhyoEZkWl7 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 7, 2021

Richards was then invited to recreate his goal celebration from the same game – a 1-1 draw against Everton in 2006 in which he scored a dramatic late equaliser.

After initially hesitating, he was egged on by Carragher, who said: “If the suit goes, I’ll buy you a new one.”

That was enough to spur Richards on, and he pulled off the trick to the delight of those present in the studio.

PA Media