Dallas Zoo in Texas has posted an update on its resident gorilla and her tiny baby Saambili, posting a cute video of the two.

Dallas Zoo films heartwarming moment between Hope the gorilla and her tiny baby

The clip shows the two-month-old baby snuggling up to her mum and the two having a snooze together.

Posting the video on Facebook, the zoo said: “Check out this sweet moment we captured between our precious Saambili and mom, Hope… We’re not crying. You’re crying.”

The adorable video of Saambili and her mum now has over 18,000 views.

Saambili is the first critically endangered gorilla born at the zoo in 20 years, and arrived on June 25 to mum Hope and dad Subira.

The baby is named after a female gorilla caretaker, Aldegonde Saambili, who works for the zoo’s conservation partner, Grace (Gorilla Rehabilitation and Conservation Education Centre), in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Press Association