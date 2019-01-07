A Dallas Cowboys fan has become a social media star after a video of him dancing to celebrate his side’s victory over the Seattle Seahawks went viral.

Dallas Cowboys fan’s dance moves take the internet by storm

The Cowboys were 24-22 winners over the Seahawks in a dramatic wild card encounter that sealed their spot in the play-offs proper.

Little wonder, then, that there was plenty of excitement among fans after Saturday’s game.

And that was summed by one fan, who was videoed busting out some pretty distinctive moves as he exited AT&T Stadium.

The video was taken by Twitter user @cynthiaokk, whose clip quickly racked up nearly two million views on the platform.

The Cowboys will face the Los Angeles Rams next weekend in the divisional round.

Press Association