Dad uses giant electronic billboard to congratulate graduating son

Tracy Goodwin, 18, just finished high school in Harker Heights, Texas and, while other students’ parents were buying cards and reserving tables at a nice restaurant, his father Terance was booking a spot on a huge electronic billboard in their town.

My dad Put Me On A Billboard For My Graduation 😂😂 It’s Lit !! pic.twitter.com/21RUXXSrud — TG (@TheGreatTGreat) May 31, 2018

“I was surprised and blown away,” Tracy told the Press Association about when he saw his face on the big screen.

Terance, 41, didn’t skimp on the billboard either, with the electronic screen cycling between three graduation pictures of Tracy.