One ice hockey loving father was wondering what on earth his four-year-old son was thinking when he was practising on the ice.

Dad puts mic on 4-year-old son to hear what he’s saying during hockey practice

So Jeremy Rupke put a microphone on to his son Mason when he skated out for a training session – and the results are everything you would hope for.

Canadian Jeremy, who runs How To Hockey, told the Press Association: “To be honest I had no idea what he’d say as he’s always coming up with interesting phrases and questions.”

And that’s exactly what Mason – who first put on a pair of skates at the age of two but only began playing hockey in October – did throughout the session, which his dad condensed into a six-minute video.

From lying down on the ice and announcing “I’m going to have a nap” to declaring some non-existent person to be an “old paint can”, the video gives a surprising insight into the mind of a four-year-old.

😂😂😂😂

“I’m gonna take a nap”

I feel ya buddy, I feel ya. This is hilarious. https://t.co/mioEZd9PLP — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 23, 2019

“The part that surprised me the most was the ‘old paint can’ quote,” Jeremy said. “He’s said that to me before when he was angry, it made me laugh, and I have no idea why he chose that as an insult.

“I was surprised he said it on the ice because he was clearly all alone.”

This so closely mirrors my internal monologue on any given day. https://t.co/2aeDruaP1e — Kate Welshofer (@KateWelshofer) February 23, 2019

The video has been a big hit online with more than a million views on YouTube and two and half million views on Twitter.

Other highlights include Mason repeating a “one, two, one, two” mantra as he attempts to master using both feet to skate, and randomly declaring to nobody in particular: “My legs are hanging out.”

Jeremy, from Barrie in Ontario, said: “My favourite moment was hearing him saying one, two, one, two and then ‘I’m doing it’.

“Without the microphone we would just see him try a little, and then coast. He had been working on skating with two feet for so long it was adorable to see that he was actually trying it and proud of himself.”

This is the best thing ever. https://t.co/7NURG5uwu0 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 24, 2019

Towards the end of the session Mason’s mind appears to turn to food and he becomes more interested in whether or not he’ll get to go to McDonald’s – or “Badonalds” as he pronounces it – or practice.

Dad Jeremy confirmed: “Yes, we got ‘Badonalds’ after. He got the chicken nugget happy meal and loved the toy.”

Anyone looking to improve their hockey skills can follow Jeremy on YouTube, Twitter or Instagram.

Press Association