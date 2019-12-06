Dad describes ‘phenomenal’ moment he turns on baby daughter’s hearing aids

A father has delighted social media by sharing the moment he turns his severely deaf daughter’s hearing aids on in the morning.

A father has delighted social media by sharing the moment he turns his severely deaf daughter’s hearing aids on in the morning.

Paul Addison, 32, from Harrogate, tweeted a video of four-month-old Georgina reacting to the moment with the caption: “When our daughter’s new hearing aids are turned on in the morning.”

The video quickly passed 10,000 likes and 150,000 views on Twitter in under 24 hours.

Baby Georgina was diagnosed as severely deaf in September, and wears a hearing aid in each ear to amplify sound.

After she had been wearing the aids for a few weeks, her father decided to share the “lightbulb moment” with the world.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal,” Mr Addison told the PA news agency. “You use these hearing aids and it’s like the lights have been switched on.

“As a consequence she is immediately more alert, happy, and can hear her mum’s voice, which is absolutely delightful.”

Mr Addison described his daughter’s reaction to having her hearing aids switched on as “chirpy and cheery” and said the moment is particularly emotional for him as he cannot hear with his left ear.

Actor Chris O’Dowd was among the people to respond to Mr Addison’s video, doing so with a heart emoji, while the National Deaf Children’s Society tweeted “What an amazing expression?!”

“There’s a lot to be said about using tools like Twitter for spreading good news and a bit of happiness,” said Mr Addison. “It’s quite heartwarming.”

PA Media