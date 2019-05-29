A rock-slide and avalanche stranded 13 cyclists for about eight hours at Glacier National Park in Montana on Monday.

Cyclists stranded for eight hours after avalanche hits Montana park

Park officials say the cyclists were cold but otherwise unhurt in the incident.

The park closed the road to pedestrian and bicycle traffic after the significant rock-slide blocked the Going-to-the-Sun Road and prevented emergency vehicles from passing through.

Park officials say an avalanche blocked the road, preventing the cyclists from returning to West Glacier.

A road crew cleared the rock-slide and then cut a path through the avalanche debris to free the cyclists.

According to park officials, it is not uncommon for park visitors to become trapped by a rock-slide up to twice a year.

Press Association