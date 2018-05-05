Cute hashtag sees museums and archives sharing their best vintage animal photos

Started by the US National Archives in August 2017, the Hashtag Party encourages archives to share their old photos under different themes.

The online event takes place every month, with the latest theme celebrating archived animal photos. Previous themes have included “squad goals”, “awesome women”, and “black history”.

The Archives Hashtag Party said: “Archives are amazing and we really should get together more! Let’s fly our nerd flags together and show off some of the cool stuff that we take care of and provide access to.”