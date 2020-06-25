Crystal Maze Live to reopen with ‘crystal clear guidelines’ in place

The Crystal Maze Live Experience has announced it will reopen alongside pubs on July 4 and is hoping to offer “a little glimmer of hope and joy”.

With locations in Manchester and London, the immersive attraction is based on the TV game show of the 1990s and sees teams compete in a series of challenges against the clock, guided by a Maze Master.

The safety of the staff and competitors will be protected by a new set of “crystal clear guidelines” with temperature checks, face coverings and floor markings all part of the new normal.

“In line with the Government guidelines we developed a set of crystal clear guidelines for our staff and customers,” said Tom Lionetti-Maguire, CEO at Little Lion Entertainment Limited.

“Obviously as well as trying to provide a little glimmer of hope and joy it’s absolutely (of) paramount importance to us that our staff members and our customers are safe.

“The other thing that’s inherent in our model is that you come as a team and you stay in a team. And once you’re here, we’ve got the PPE, we’ve got the markings (and) throughout the experience we are adhering to the one-metre rule.”

The attraction will also reduce the number of people allowed inside to help people to socially distance from one another, while competitors can expect hand sanitiser and screens to also feature.

PA Media