Crocs owners have responded to Vans fans’ social media challenge by attempting to prove that their shoes are better at landing the right way up.

Crocs fans attempt to one-up Vans owners with their own shoe-flipping challenge

The Vans challenge appeared to have been started earlier in March when Twitter user @Ibelievthehype posted a video captioned: “Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your vans they land facing up.”

Many got involved and thousands retweeted the efforts, but Crocs owners have responded with videos that suggest their foam clogs do the job better.

“#VansChallenge failed, but my @Crocs never fail” @Zimran_Lawrence wrote on Twitter.

Others got involved in the new challenge too, throwing their Crocs from distance to try to support the theory.

Okay but???? My crocs do the same thing pic.twitter.com/Wuyhm8nJ9q — brianna 🤩 (@bri_mcwilliams) March 5, 2019

“Are Crocs cooler than vans? I don’t know, why don’t you tell me..” another Twitter user wrote.

Are Crocs cooler than vans? I don't know, why don't you tell me.. pic.twitter.com/S34OwNdvms — Denzel LeBlanc (@denzelleblanc_) March 5, 2019

Is there a shoe out there that can compete with the clog?

Press Association