Cristiano Ronaldo invented a game to pass the time at home, but he’s not very good at it…

Independent.ie

Cristiano Ronaldo has four children now, and that showed when he posted a video to Twitter demonstrating how he keeps himself entertained as a father.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/cristiano-ronaldo-invented-a-game-to-pass-the-time-at-home-but-hes-not-very-good-at-it-36601377.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36601374.ece/32026/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_4a60a7d9-096d-4506-bfe1-d458e5e59ee8_1