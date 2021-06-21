Cricketer hits six through his own car window

A cricketer saw joy turn to despair in the blink of an eye this weekend when his colossal shot went through the middle of his car window.

Asif Ali, 38, was appearing for Illingworth St Mary’s Cricket Club on Sunday in a Halifax cup quarter-final against Sowerby St Peters when he saw fit to heave a delivery over the boundary rope.

Watching the shot sail through the air, Mr Ali quickly realised the ball was heading for his parked car and heard it smash through the rear window.

That moment when you hit a massive six only for it crash through your own car windscreen 🤣🤣



🔊 Sound on to hear the smash 💥 pic.twitter.com/FNjRMic9U5 — Illingworth St Maryâs CC (@IllingworthCC) June 20, 2021

“That moment when you hit a massive six only for it crash through your own car windscreen,” the club’s Twitter account tweeted.

“I was really happy, oh that was looking a really big six!” the all-rounder told the PA news agency.

Presenter and cricket fan Greg James tweeted “Should get an extra 5 for that”, while comedian Jason Manford reacted with two laughing emojis.

Mr Ali said that his family had been watching a livestream of the game, texting him and calling him after the shot.

He finished on 43 not out, but it was not enough to carry his side to the semi-finals.

Club chairman Jeremy Rhodes – who cleared up the broken glass – looks set to make sure Mr Ali does not look back on his maximum with regret.

“I’ve agreed to pay for his windscreen repair,” he told PA.

“It was right off the middle of his bat, and it went right through the middle of the screen.

“He is renowned for his big hitting, he’s a very destructive batsman.

“There was no anger, he’s a very relaxed guy.”