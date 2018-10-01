News And Finally

Monday 1 October 2018

Cowboys called in to round up cows roaming on major road after accident

More than 80 animals were loose after the crash.

(Georgia Department of Transportation)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

More than 80 cows had to be rounded up after a trailer transporting the animals overturned on a busy road in the US.

In the resulting chaos, seven cows died and one driver was reported to be injured. It is not known if it was the driver of the livestock truck.

Cowboys were brought in to help corral the cows on the I75-I285 junction in Cobb County, Georgia. The truck had been carrying 89 cows.

Some of the animals were trapped in the overturned trailer after the accident at about 3.30am local time.

Officials from Georgia Department Of Transportation were at the scene moving the loose cows into trailers. They called on the public to report sightings so officers could help capture the animals.

Once the tractor-trailer was empty, a crane was used to right the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a parody Twitter account showed an escaped cow touring the nearby city of Atlanta.

Spoofed pictures show it visiting the aquarium and getting lunch.

