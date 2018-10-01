News And Finally

Monday 1 October 2018

Couples are sharing hilarious wedding disasters from their big days

It’s the happiest day of your life, so you won’t mind if a few things go horribly wrong.

(Rawpixel/Getty Images)
(Rawpixel/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Sometimes even the happiest day of your life can be filled with bad luck and terrible disasters.

Reddit user DrillWormBazookaMan asked married people on the website: “Couples whose wedding was an absolute catastrophe, what happened?”

Here are 10 of the most disastrous wedding stories that you might just feel bad for laughing at…

Jennifer Aniston Drinking GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

1. A surprise announcement from the bride’s parents…

Comment from discussion LethalJizzle’s comment from discussion "Couples whose wedding was an absolute catastrophe, what happened?".

2. This weather-related catastrophe.

Comment from discussion ReasonableApartment’s comment from discussion "Couples whose wedding was an absolute catastrophe, what happened?".
Jimmy Fallon Camp Winnipesaukee Sketch GIF by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This guest list got rather out-of-hand.

Comment from discussion ElbisCochuelo’s comment from discussion "Couples whose wedding was an absolute catastrophe, what happened?".

4. Oh no…

Comment from discussion StarshipFirewolf’s comment from discussion "Couples whose wedding was an absolute catastrophe, what happened?".
Lost And Found Disaster GIF by Lost & Found Music Studios - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. At least this story ended well!

Comment from discussion knightjohannes’s comment from discussion "Couples whose wedding was an absolute catastrophe, what happened?".

6. Not being able to get into the venue isn’t a good sign.

Comment from discussion bainza’s comment from discussion "Couples whose wedding was an absolute catastrophe, what happened?".
I Dont Know What To Do Season 4 GIF by A&E - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. The guests saw the funny side of this tale.

Comment from discussion georgiadawg27’s comment from discussion "Couples whose wedding was an absolute catastrophe, what happened?".

8. This extremely warm ceremony.

Comment from discussion aron627’s comment from discussion "Couples whose wedding was an absolute catastrophe, what happened?".
Nervous Key And Peele GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This couple improvised the priest.

Comment from discussion ogresaregoodpeople’s comment from discussion "Couples whose wedding was an absolute catastrophe, what happened?".

10. Lastly, this awful wedding video.

Comment from discussion JethroByte’s comment from discussion "Couples whose wedding was an absolute catastrophe, what happened?".
Oh No GIF by The Maury Show - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News