A car crash may have saved the lives of a young family after it diverted a driver who had run a red light.

Couple with pushchair saved after car knocks other vehicle out of their path

CCTV shows the moment a Jeep flew past stopped cars at a crossing in Phoenix, Arizona, directly towards a couple with a pushchair who were walking across the road.

Fortunately for the pedestrians, the Jeep crossed paths with another vehicle, a Chevrolet Cruz which arrived just in time.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 27-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries from the crash but none were life-threatening.

Ernesto Otanez Oveso, who was driving the Jeep, ran off on foot with a female passenger.

While the woman was not found, the 23-year-old man squared up to a witness who had been following him by stabbing their car door.

Oveso was later arrested for charges of driving under the influence, aggravated assault and prohibited possession after a gun was found in the Jeep.

