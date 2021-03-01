Couple married for 65 years recount ‘wonderful’ reunion after forced separation

Ivor and Pansy Warren, who have been married for 65 years (Wellbeing Care/PA)

A couple who have been married for 65 years have described the “wonderful” moment they were reunited after being separated for the longest period in their near seven-decade relationship.

Ivor and Pansy Warren married in 1955, two years after they met, but had to live apart for three months last year because of Covid restrictions.

They were brought together again shortly before Christmas.

“It was horrible not being able to see Pansy for three months,” Mr Warren, 98, said.

“We have been together for 65 years and I love her very much so the time apart was difficult, especially as it was the longest we’ve ever been without each other.”

The couple were first separated when Mr Warren had to go into hospital, and he subsequently went to a care home while his wife lived with the couple’s daughter Davina.

They were finally brought together again in a shared room at St George’s Care Home in Beccles, Suffolk, after first having to isolate for 10 days in separate rooms.

Mrs Warren, 87, said: “It was upsetting and not very nice being separated as I love being with Ivor.

“Our reunion was wonderful though, I was over the moon to be able to see him and to hug him again, and we were able to have a lovely Valentine’s Day together.

“Now that we’ve been apart, I’m reminded just how lucky we are to have each other.”

The couple have two daughters, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Asked for the secret of a long marriage, Mrs Warren said couples should “tell each other you love each other every day” and resolve any arguments before bedtime, adding: “Never go to sleep upset with one another.”

Mr Warren said: “Accept your partner for who they are, respect them and be loyal. You must always be loyal.

“Be affectionate too, and remember that as long as you have each other, you have everything you need.”

