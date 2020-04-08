Couple create fast-food drive-through in their kitchen

After craving a takeaway burger but being unable to get one due to lockdown restrictions, one couple created a drive-through experience in their kitchen.

Nate Crowley, and partner Ashleigh, from Walsall, had just moved house when the UK was placed into lockdown, as the Government imposed tight restrictions on people leaving their homes.

One evening, after they could not face cooking, the couple used the leftover boxes from the move to create a drive-through and filmed the result.

Mr Crowley told the PA news agency: “We were feeling really isolated, exhausted by balancing work and childcare, and pretty bleak because of Twitter’s tendency to catastrophe.

“We’d been cooking every night, but when Saturday came we were knackered. We were trying to gear ourselves up to make something, and I just said: “You know, I could properly just go to a drive-through for burgers tonight, and that’s the one thing we 100% can’t do”.

“To which Ashleigh countered by suggesting we just do it anyway, but indoors.

Expand Close The drive-through was a hit with their two year old daughter Tallie. (Nate Crowley) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The drive-through was a hit with their two year old daughter Tallie. (Nate Crowley)

“So she went to the corner shop to pick up some microwavable burgers, and I started making the drive-through.”

The activity was originally intended to amuse two-year-old daughter Tallie.

“Being pushed around on the kitchen floor in a box is one of her favourite entertainments anyway, so that was an instant win,” Mr Crowley said.

“And she finds it hilarious when I pop into view through a window, so she was really into the drive-through.

“Although she did shout in protest when I spilt Frosties on the floor.”

PA Media