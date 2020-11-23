Countryfile launches initiative to plant 750,000 trees

BBC’s Countryfile has launched a project to plant 750,000 trees.

The two-year initiative, called Plant Britain, will encourage viewers to help grow the trees at various sites across the UK in an effort to tackle climate change.

The initial target of 750,000 has been set to mirror the number of children starting primary school this year, according to the BBC.

The project will be launched on Sunday in a special episode of the programme.

Presenter Anita Rani said: “Plant Britain is something for everyone to be involved with, to do their bit for their mental health, wellbeing and the environment.

“A tree for every child starting school is such a wonderful aim, for children to be able to connect with nature, plant a seed, watch it grow and leave a legacy for the next generation.

“Whether you have a garden, a backyard or even just a windowsill, this is for everybody.

“You can plant in soil, plant in a yoghurt pot, but just plant something.”

The programme is working with the Woodland Trust to supply the trees to viewers.

An online interactive map will be used to log where the plants are being grown.

Countryfile will also be sharing information about other types of plants which can be planted in different locations.

Plant Britain will launch on Countryfile on Sunday on BBC One.

