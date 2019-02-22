A London council has defended putting adverts on bin lorries telling EU residents “this is your home” after Twitter users suggested the message could be misconstrued.

Council uses bin lorries to tell EU residents ‘this is your home’

Labour-led Tower Hamlets Council has been placing adverts around the east London borough encouraging its 41,000 residents from the European Union to secure their right to stay after Brexit.

However, when comedian Milo Edwards spotted one of the posters on the side of a bin lorry he tweeted: “Now, call me crazy, but maybe the garbage trucks weren’t the best place for the ‘eu citizens, this is your home!’ ads.”

Conservative councillor Peter Golds responded claiming that the party’s local group “were saying exactly that when we first saw the trucks” and had sought information as to the cost.

However, Mr Edwards, apparently less than impressed, replied: “Ah yes, the tories, a party that famously *checks notes* loves immigrants.”

Tower Hamlets Council responded to Mr Edwards’ tweet by saying: “This campaign has been well received by our many EU residents. We can use our bin lorries and street panels to promote these messages at a fraction of the cost of expensive commercial billboards – saving taxpayers’ money.”

The 3 Million, a campaign group which says it represents the interests of EU citizens in the UK, was supportive of the technique, tweeting that Tower Hamlets “has been at the forefront of supporting EU citizens”.

It continued: “We wished other councils would take similar steps of informing EU citizens – no matter where they advertise as long as it is visible. Central Govt has provided little support to councils.”

