Council hopes to interest Harry Styles with sale of ‘HS 0’ number plate

FREE PICTURESCouncil set to sell valuable number plate to help tackle budget gapPictured Trainee Aiden Haddock gets the Number Plate ready for Sale East Renfrewshire Council is set to sell a valuable number plate in a bid to raisefunds to help reduce the expected £30m budget gap over the next three years.The council owns the car registration plate HS 0, which was given to the oldEastwood District Council many years ago.It has not been in use since the lease on the Council’s car ended in 2022, and hasnow been identified as a potential way to generate a capital receipt for the Council, inthe face of an extremely tough financial landscape.Given the uniqueness of the registration plate, it is thought that its sale couldgenerate a six-figure sum for the council.An East Renfrewshire Council spokesperson said: “The Council is facing extremelydifficult financial circumstances. To address these, and to mitigate their impact, everyavenue is being explored in relation to generating efficiencies, charging for servicesand other ways of generating income. In light of the Council’s difficult financialsituation all opportunities to generate income need to be considered. The sale of theCouncil registration HS 0 presents the opportunity to generate a sizeable sum. Incurrent circumstances it would be imprudent not to consider the sale of somethingwhich serves no real purpose and which, arguably, would be viewed by many as anunnecessary extravagance.”The determining factor on the value of private number plates can vary. Generally, thefewer characters on a registration number, the higher the value. Registrationnumbers that can spell a word also attract a high value, as well as those which havean individual’s initials being very popular.With the HS 0 plate now potentially set to become available, there are a number ofhigh-profile public figures it may attract interest from. Among those that might fancyadding HS 0 to their car are global pop superstar Harry Styles or Strictly ComeDancing finalist and former Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton. Stoke City footballerHarry Souttar, who hails from Aberdeen but represented Australia at the 2022 WorldCup, may also fancy getting in on the action. England rugby star Henry Slade, whohas 50 international caps, may also be someone who could be in the market for anew number plate. Another, perhaps less-likely, option is double Oscar-winningAmerican actress Hilary Swank.What is particularly unusual in terms of the Council’s number plate is the use of thenumber zero on its own. Most registration numbers will start from 1 and the fact thatthe council’s registration number contains zero on its own makes it extremely rare.When the first system of motor vehicle registration was introduced in the 1900s, aone or two letter prefix followed by a number with up to four digits was used toindicate which local authority issued the registration mark. HS was the prefix used forRenfrewshire.Councillors will consider the proposal to proceed with the sale of the registrationplate at a Cabinet meeting on 26 January. If agreed, plans will then be taken forwardto sell the plate at auction, with an appropriate reserve set to protect the Council’sinterests.In October last year, East Renfrewshire Council Leader Owen ODonnell issued a stark warning to residents after revealing a £30m budget black hole is being faced bythe local authority over the next three years.With the potential sale of the HS 0 number plate, it outlines the Council’scommitment to leaving no stone unturned in a bid to minimise the impact of thebudget savings which need to be made.Announcing the budget engagement process last year, Councillor O’Donnell said:“We already know that the budget process over the next three years is going to beextremely challenging and will require some very difficult decisions to be made. TheCouncil has already made savings of more than £80m since 2015-16, so to bridge agap of a further £30m is going to be very difficult.”ENDSContact Colin Hutton, East Renfrewshire Council, on tel: 0141 577 3045 or email:colin.hutton@eastrenfrewshire.gov.ukPictured Trainee Aiden Haddock gets the Number Plate ready for Sale Council set to sell valuable number plate to help tackle budget gapEast Renfrewshire Council is set to sell a valuable number plate in a bid to raisefunds to help reduce the expected £30m budget gap over the next three years.The council owns the car registration plate HS 0, which was purchased many yearsago during the era of Eastwood District Council.It has not been in use since the lease on the Council’s car ended in 2022, and hasnow been identified as a potential way to generate a capital receipt for the Council, inthe face of an extremely tough financial landscape.Given the uniqueness of the registration plate, it is thought that its sale couldgenerate a six-figure sum for the council.Mark F Gibson / Gibson Digitalinfogibsondigital@gmail.co.ukwww.gibsondigital.co.ukAll images © Gibson Digital 2022. Free first use only for editorial in connection with the commissioning client’s press-released story. All other rights are reserved. Use in any other context is expressly prohibited without prior permission.