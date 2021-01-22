Coronavirus vaccine centre celebrates opening with handmade syringe biscuits

A coronavirus vaccine centre celebrated its opening by giving vaccinated frontline mental health staff handmade syringe biscuits.

Frontline workers who received their jab at Bethlem Hospital yesterday were given the homemade biscuits, made by consultant psychologist Dr Penny Brown.

Bryony Robertson, interim head of nursing, told the PA news agency that they had tried to create a celebratory atmosphere for staff.

She said: “It was just such a nice touch.

Dr Penny Brown with syringe biscuits.

Dr Penny Brown with syringe biscuits.

“The Maudsley Charity provided radios for the vaccination stations which made such a difference, making it a space for staff to rest post-vaccine.

“Those little touches are so important which make staff feel valued under such challenging circumstances, having also provided flu vaccine clinics. Vaccinators have offered clinics to staff sometimes starting at 5am.

“All staff are valued and we have been so pleased to see our frontline domestics, porters and estates staff coming forward to be vaccinated. These heroes are applauded by the vaccinators after they have received their vaccine.

“Vaccinators sit and listen to the emotional stories told by frontline staff and the feedback about this caring space has been so heart-warming.”

Some of the staff receiving the vaccine have been working from home during the pandemic, or have been shielding: “It’s really emotional for those members of staff to be back on the hospital site again and meet with colleagues.”

Ms Robertson, who received her own first dose of the vaccine this morning, said she is so proud of all staff working in mental health services: “This is our first step to a better future.”

