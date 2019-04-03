The Coronation Street cast are bidding farewell to a guide dog who has worked on the famous cobbles for six years.

The Coronation Street cast are bidding farewell to a guide dog who has worked on the famous cobbles for six years.

Coronation Street guide dog retires after six years on set

Black Labrador Mr Quinn has been seen on the Manchester set alongside his blind owner.

Annie Giles-Quinn worked as an extra on the soap, and having lost her sight employed her dutiful guide dog on the show.

The official Twitter account for Coronation Street announced the departure of the canine veteran, alongside a picture of Mr Quinn with his owner and soap stars Sam Aston and Chris Gascoyne.

The post read: “Let’s all ‘paws’ to bid farewell to Coronation Street’s resident guide dog, Mr Quinn who is retiring today after 6 years as an extra on the cobbles.”

In 2014 the Manchester Evening News reported that the dog had been provided by Guide Dogs UK after Mrs Giles-Quinn lost her eyesight after suffering from cancer.

Let's all 'paws' to bid farewell to Coronation Street's resident guide dog, Mr Quinn who is retiring today after 6 years as an extra on the cobbles. 🐶❤️ #Corrie WoofWoofWednesday #DogsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/PfKxSwbRaE — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) April 3, 2019

Fans of Coronation Street have responded to the news of his departure by wishing Mr Quinn a happy retirement.

Julie Tamlyn said: “Hope you’ve had a great day Annie. Love and big hugs to you and Mr. Quinn. I’m sure all the cast will miss him. Happy retirement Mr. Quinn, shall miss looking out for you.”

Lydia Titterington wrote: “I met Mr Quinn on the tram with his owner after filming on set…. happy retirement”

Press Association