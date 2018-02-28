Cornwall’s Minack Theatre has been transformed from summer paradise to winter wonderland by the snow
The famous outdoor venue has taken on something of a Frozen vibe.
The Minack Theatre in Porthcurno, Cornwall, has always boasted a spectacular view, but it’s perhaps even more incredible after snowfall.
The Beast From The East has been battering the UK with cold weather and snow, leaving the outdoor theatre, which is perched on a cliff high above the Atlantic Ocean, looking like something from a fairy tale.
Snow at The Minack Theatre, Cornwall.Posted by Lynn Batten on Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Opened in 1932 and featuring drama, musicals and more every summer, the theatre was caught by Facebook user Lynn Batten in a rather different light to usual.
It’s certainly dramatic.
It’s snowing at last ❄️Posted by Lynn Batten on Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Although in fairness, it is one of the most striking sights in the UK whatever the weather.
The Minack Theatre thanked Lynn for the photo, but warned everybody to be careful in the difficult weather.
Minack in the snow is beautiful, and thank you to Lynn for staying to take this photo, but the staff and builders who were on site have really struggled to get home safely. Please be careful everyone.Posted by The Minack Theatre on Wednesday, February 28, 2018
One of the more unique views of the snow you’ll see this year, that’s for sure.
Press Association