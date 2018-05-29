News And Finally

Tuesday 29 May 2018

Corgi racing is about to become your favourite adrenaline sport

Watch these corgis go.

The Corgi Nationals in California
By Max McLean, Press Association

While the weekend saw high-octane action in the form of the Indy 500, the Monaco Grand Prix and the Champions League final, none could compete with the Corgi Nationals.

According to ESPN Esports associate editor Sean Morrison, who attended the inaugural event, anyone in Southern California with a corgi could sign up for the regionals, while the winners attended the nationals at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

The light-hearted event took place on the infield area of the race track, but the corgis did a good job of upstaging the horses by the look of it.

Unrelenting sporting theatre, there, and it only continued.

The eventual winner was Roi, although judging by the amount of fun these pooches had together, they’re all winners.

Tune in next year to see if Roi can retain his title.

