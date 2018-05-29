Corgi racing is about to become your favourite adrenaline sport

According to ESPN Esports associate editor Sean Morrison, who attended the inaugural event, anyone in Southern California with a corgi could sign up for the regionals, while the winners attended the nationals at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

The light-hearted event took place on the infield area of the race track, but the corgis did a good job of upstaging the horses by the look of it.

Everyone’s talking about the #Indy500 but I’m at the real big event of the day: Corgi Nationals. pic.twitter.com/zoVQNnl0FE — Sean Morrison (@sean_morrison) May 27, 2018

Unrelenting sporting theatre, there, and it only continued.