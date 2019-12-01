Jeremy Corbyn wore a specially made jacket with his motto “for the many not the few” printed on it as he hit the campaign trail in North Yorkshire.

Corbyn hits campaign trail in ‘for the many not the few’ suit jacket

The Labour leader shared out a box of chips with chilly photographers beside Whitby Bandstand in the fishing town, joking “chips for the many, there you go”.

He tucked into the salt and vinegar-covered treat alongside Labour‘s candidate for Scarborough and Whitby, Hugo Fearnley.

Mr Corbyn donned the dark jacket with red writing for the visit.

He said it was a present from Fabian Hamilton, who is standing in the Leeds North East constituency, and he was given it on Saturday night ahead of an NHS-themed rally.

Mr Corbyn said: “He has a friend of his who is a tailor. He gave me this jacket and it’s quite splendid.”

He joked: “It almost fits. “I don’t know if we need the jacket to grow or me to shrink.”

Mr Corbyn then offered to share his snack, asking photographers: “Do any of you guys want a chip? “They’re really good.”

A photographer then joked “many chips for the few”.

Mr Corbyn replied: “Chips for the many, there you go.”

