This is the moment a fawn is held tight by a cop after being found near a wildfire raging in California.

This is the moment a fawn is held tight by a cop after being found near a wildfire raging in California.

Cop snuggles up with fawn rescued from wildfire raging in California

The uninjured young deer was on her own and police officers could not leave her waiting for her mother to return because she was so close to the fire.

The pictures show Sergeant David Fawson of California Highway Patrol (CHP) snuggling the animal as she sits on his lap in a patrol car and licks his neck after the rescue.

City cops in the country! SF CHP deployed to the #CARR fires in Redding. Not sure we know what we’re doing in this pic but baby deer pulled from fires and turned over to rescue org. God speed @CAL_FIRE and all other agencies providing mutual aid. You are truly the Bravest. pic.twitter.com/husveKt7iP — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) July 28, 2018

The officers, self-declared “city cops”, handed the fawn over to a rescue organisation.

There, after being checked over and named Carra by helpers, she drank a lot of water.

The deer rescue sent us some pictures of the rescued fawn now named Carra. I was assured SHE is doing well and drank a... Posted by CHP - Yreka on Saturday, July 28, 2018

The Carr Fire has destroyed some 700 homes in Redding, which is about 230 miles north of San Francisco where the officers usually work.

More than 50 officers from the CHP Golden Gate Division are helping Cal Fire (California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection) during the wildfire.

A photographer spotted deer grazing along a road covered in fire retardant as the Carr Fire burned near Redding on July 28.

(Noah Berger/AP)

Press Association